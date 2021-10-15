A twelfth baby for the Sullivan Family: But what do the first 11 think?

When Ben and Zoe Sullivan said they had an announcement to make, the kids thought it was either Disneyland, a new house – or another baby.
The couple still suspect some of their 11-strong family were left a bit disappointed they’re not getting a holiday or their own bedroom.
But what do you say when Mum and Dad tell you Baby Number 12 is scheduled to arrive next year?
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe