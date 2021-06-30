Leading scientist Professor Hugh Pennington has backed the Scottish Government’s plans to review the ten-day isolation rules for schoolchildren.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted the policy could be changed by the time schools return in August.

The stay-at-home for ten days rule is in place for teachers and pupils who had been in contact with someone with Covid-19.

In England, the UK government have said they are considering a similar move which would be introduced after the summer holidays.

Testing is the way forward for schools

Aberdeen University microbiologist Prof Pennington feels switching isolation for testing would be a better way to protect people.

Prof Pennington said: “What they have to balance is the risk to the children who are close contacts, who could spread it to their parents and grandparents, with the damage to their education.

“It is a good time to have a review and it would be better to have a lateral flow policy instead.

“They are easy to do and they would pick up any children who have been infected.

“It would be a sensible option going forward because it protects parents and the children’s education.”

Over the weekend national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said a decision would be made about the isolation rule over the summer holidays.

During her Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, the first minister confirmed there could be changes to the way positive cases are handled once schools go back.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Everybody accepts there have been particular issues around isolation with schoolchildren because of the large numbers that have ended up isolating and the impact on education.

“So before the start of the new school term we want to have a really good think about this and to come to a position we are confident is that the right one for the interests of children overall.

“There are similar considerations more generally in terms of the use of isolation.

“For the foreseeable future, I think asking positive cases to isolate in order to break chains of transmission is going to be a feature of test and protect.

“But we have to think about for how much longer and on what basis contacts and people around positive cases might have to isolate.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman added: “We are closely monitoring the developing evidence on vaccination and transmission risk, and will continue to review whether self-isolation requirements remain necessary and appropriate.

“That will include work to consider whether and to what extent the requirement for children and young people to self-isolate as contacts of positive cases can safely be significantly reduced in future.

“We are working with partners, including through the Covid-19 Education Recovery Group, to develop updated guidance that will support schools to reopen safely after the summer holidays.”