Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Schools & Family

A dozen kids? That’s nothing! Take a look at some of the world’s other big families

By Sarah Bruce
15/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Are the Sullivan family dwarfed by the rest of the world?

This week, Moray mega-family the Sullivans announced they are expecting a twelfth baby, due in April.

With 11 kids already, ranging in age between three and 16, their shopping list and daily regime means 5am starts and strict budgets and timetables.

The pay-off is a lot of fun – and they’re never short of company.

But how do the Sullivans compare to other big families across the world and over the years?

We have raided the big family archives to see who else has had more than a houseful – meet some more of the world’s biggest families.

The Radfords

The Radford family from Morecambe are currently Britain’s biggest family.

The Radfords first appeared in documentary in 2012 called 15 Kids and Counting – but things have moved on since then.

One of the world's biggest families, the Radfords, in a TV studio
The Radfords. Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Noel and Sue now have a staggering 22 children, ranging in age from Heidie, who is one, to 32-year-old Chris.

The Pridhams

Back in the 1990s, the Pridhams were the family to beat.

With 20 children, Nicola Pridham was dubbed Supermum and had the rather clinical title of the country’s most productive mother.

World's biggest families: The Pridhams
The Pridhams. Photo by Steve Hill/Shutterstock

By the mid-2000s, there were media reports that Nicola and Kevin had separated.

The Hanns

One of Scotland’s biggest families, the Hanns, live in the Lochee area of Dundee.

Cafe owner Emma and nurse Roy Hann have 13 children, some  of them now grown-up and out in the workplace.

Emma and Derek Hann with some of their children. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

They live on Buttars Loan, and the family comprises Rachel, Sophia, Polly, Charlotte, Alice, Jennifer, Jonas, Enos, Eva,  Posy, and Meg.

And they have a dog called Buster.

Some more big hitters

The slightly mysterious Koch family from what was West Germany were proud enough to pose for a photo in 1962.

World's biggest families: The Kochs of West Germany

Photo by Keystone Pictures USA/ShutterstockFrom the picture, it seems like they have 14 kids – and the tins of food in front of Mum and Dad show the scale of even a snack.

Closer to home, the Brett family in Dingwall held a different kind of record – ten boys in a row.

Since then, Alexis Brett has had a girl and another boy, so the 12-strong family are one step ahead of the Sullivans.

And the world beaters…

All of the above families have a long way to go to beat Ziona Chana from India.

In 2011, the up-to-date tally for the 67-year-old’s clan was “more than 120” children and grandchildren.

Definitely the top of the league table for the world’s biggest families.

Maybe it’s cheating if you have 39 wives, like Ziona did.

The most astonishing thing about this family is the fact that they all lived together in Baktawng village, north east India.

It was reported that they all lived in a four-storey building with 100 rooms.

The family consumes about 91kg (200lb) of rice and more than 59kg (130lb) of potatoes every day.

One of the world's biggest families, the Chanas in India
Ziona Chana’s Family.  Photo by Str/EPA/Shutterstock

Ziona died in June this year aged 76. It is thought he had between 89 and 94 children.

More on the Sullivans

Baby Number 12 on the way for the Sullivans

The Sullivan kids react to the baby announcement

More from the Evening Express Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Express