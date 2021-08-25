A Convenient Truth: Your views on unisex toilets in schools

Last week, Highland Council caused uproar at a north high school when they created unisex toilets.

They later changed them back, but the story attracted a lot of interest – and some differing opinions.

Some people think sharing loos can help combat bullying and vandalism, and also make life easier for non-gender-specific users.

But others believe pupils need their privacy from the other sex.

Pupils started the new school year by having to share loos after changes to the traditional boys and girls set-up were made at Culloden Academy.

But parents raised fears over privacy and children’s health.

Highland Council eventually abandoned the idea after holding talks with pupils, and the traditional boys and girls loos have since returned with a third toilet area being designated as unisex.

More than 400 people responded to the story on the Press & Journal Facebook page with a variety of views on the issues at Culloden Academy and unisex toilets.

Maria Makonnen said it was important for both boys and girls to have their own facilities.

She said: “I can imagine how embarrassing and awkward it must feel for young girls learning to manage their period.

“I’d remove my daughters from any school that failed to provide separate toilets. It is a safeguarding issue, and boys and girls need separate spaces for toileting. End of.”

Privacy concerns over single convenience raised

Karen Smart said she does not agree with the introduction of unisex loos in schools and said one such set-up in the north-east means there is “no privacy”.

She said: “There’s one in Aberdeenshire that’s got this and not only are there gaps at the top and bottom of the doors so anyone can hear you.

“It’s right beside the corridor that other pupils are passing by constantly. There’s no privacy and I personally don’t agree with it.”

Laura Taylor said: “Just asking for teenagers to be getting up to the business, where are they getting any privacy? Absolutely stupidest idea I’ve ever heard.”

Unisex loos prove ‘popular’ with some

But Chris Burl said unisex toilets were actually proving popular at his school and slammed those criticising the idea.

He said: “At my school, there are segregated toilets at one end, and unisex ones at the other with an open, communal hand-wash area.

“The unisex ones are far more popular with students and to be honest, I’m pretty sure their attitude is more mature than most of the whiners on here that want to be offended by something, but haven’t been in a school in years.”

Lorna Roy added: “There should be girls, boys, and unisex. Not everyone wants it especially not at that age.”

