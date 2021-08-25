Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Schools & Family

A Convenient Truth: Your views on unisex toilets in schools

By David Proctor
25/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Unisex toilets in a secondary school.
Last week, Highland Council caused uproar at a north high school when they created unisex toilets.

They later changed them back, but the story attracted a lot of interest – and some differing opinions.

Some people think sharing loos can help combat bullying and vandalism, and also make life easier for non-gender-specific users.

But others believe pupils need their privacy from the other sex.

Pupils started the new school year by having to share loos after changes to the traditional boys and girls set-up were made at Culloden Academy.

But parents raised fears over privacy and children’s health.

Highland Council eventually abandoned the idea after holding talks with pupils, and the traditional boys and girls loos have since returned with a third toilet area being designated as unisex.

Tell us what YOU think in our poll.

More than 400 people responded to the story on the Press & Journal Facebook page with a variety of views on the issues at Culloden Academy and unisex toilets.

Maria Makonnen said it was important for both boys and girls to have their own facilities.

She said: “I can imagine how embarrassing and awkward it must feel for young girls learning to manage their period.

“I’d remove my daughters from any school that failed to provide separate toilets. It is a safeguarding issue, and boys and girls need separate spaces for toileting. End of.”

Pupils at Culloden Academy were worried about using shared facilities.

Privacy concerns over single convenience raised

Karen Smart said she does not agree with the introduction of unisex loos in schools and said one such set-up in the north-east means there is “no privacy”.

She said: “There’s one in Aberdeenshire that’s got this and not only are there gaps at the top and bottom of the doors so anyone can hear you.

“It’s right beside the corridor that other pupils are passing by constantly. There’s no privacy and I personally don’t agree with it.”

Laura Taylor said: “Just asking for teenagers to be getting up to the business, where are they getting any privacy? Absolutely stupidest idea I’ve ever heard.”

The unisex loos were introduced for the new term at Culloden Academy in Inverness.

Unisex loos prove ‘popular’ with some

But Chris Burl said unisex toilets were actually proving popular at his school and slammed those criticising the idea.

He said: “At my school, there are segregated toilets at one end, and unisex ones at the other with an open, communal hand-wash area.

“The unisex ones are far more popular with students and to be honest, I’m pretty sure their attitude is more mature than most of the whiners on here that want to be offended by something, but haven’t been in a school in years.”

Lorna Roy added: “There should be girls, boys, and unisex. Not everyone wants it especially not at that age.”

