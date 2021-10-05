Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3,500 more teachers in Scotland’s £1 billion strategy for education recovery

By Cheryl Peebles
05/10/2021, 11:38 am Updated: 05/10/2021, 11:42 am
Scotland's classrooms will have an extra 3,500 teachers.

Thousands more teachers are being brought into Scotland’s classrooms as £1 billion is committed to help education recover and close the poverty-related attainment gap.

A further 3,500 teachers and 500 support staff will be recruited during this parliamentary term. The Scottish Government has pledged in its strategy to tackle the impact of the pandemic on schoolchildren.

In the plan published on Tuesday morning, the government also set out its intention to expand funded early learning and childcare for children aged one and two, with low-income families to benefit first.

Other support will include:

  • free school breakfasts and lunches all year for P1 to P7 children
  • digital devices for every child
  • abolition of fees for instrumental music tuition
  • online revision classes for those sitting exams in 2022, with targeted support for those most in need
  • access in schools to mental health and wellbeing support, including counselling

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the “ambitious” plans would aid recovery across the education sector.

She said: “Schools are still dealing with the pandemic and we will continue to support them through these challenging time.

“However, as a government we must also be focused on recovery.

“Supporting children and young people remains our top priority, and almost £500 million of additional funding has already been committed during 2020/21 and 2021/22 as part of education recovery.

At the heart of all of this is our children and young people.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

“Of this, £240m is to recruit extra staff to ensure resilience and to provide additional support for learners and teachers.”

Ms Somerville set out the government’s education recovery strategy as she visited the site of the new site of the new £47.2 million Wallyford Secondary Learning Facility in East Lothian.

She said: “At the heart of all of this is our children and young people, who we will ensure have the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential in school and beyond.”

In August, the government revealed its intention to ensure all 700,000 of Scotland’s school-aged children would have access to a digital device by the end of this parliamentary session.

