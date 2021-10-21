‘Safety equipment saved his life’: Frightening footage shows moment North Sea fishing boat was hit by huge wave

The skipper of a North Sea fishing boat says the life of one of his crew was “certainly” saved by safety harnesses after a huge wave hit the vessel.

Macduff-based Reliance III was fishing west of Orkney on Wednesday night when it was struck from one side.

Dramatic footage captured on cameras on the fishing boat shows a crewman knocked from his feet from the force of the impact before being pulled back towards the water by the huge wave.

Skipper John Clark says his life was “certainly” saved by them being physically attached to the boat with a safety line while working.

The same rouge wave taken from our mast camera playback cctv which is over 30feet from shelterdeck level pic.twitter.com/eeIyhUpRC8 — john Clark (@jrclarkbf800) October 21, 2021

He said: “This is the reason we have bulwarks that are higher than regulations state and why it is important to wear PFDs (personal floatation devices) and safety harnesses on fishing boats.

“No injuries other than getting wet. Glad the PFD activated and the guy’s safety line held him.

“I tweeted the video to show the importance of wearing PFDs and safety lines on fishing boats.

“Everyone’s ok, a bit wet, they got a scare, but now joking about it.”

The frightening footage shared on social media has attracted praise for the bravery of North Sea fishermen who battle the elements to put food on our plates.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP, Karen Adam, tweeted: “Geezo! Appreciate that food on your plate.”