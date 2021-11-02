Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Royal Mail unveils annual uniquely designed stamp collection for Christmas

By Ross Hempseed
02/11/2021, 12:01 am
The stamps will be available from November 2. Photo: Royal Mail

Royal Mail has revealed its annual festive set of stamps to mark Christmas with a nativity theme throughout the collection.

Designed by famed illustrator, Jorge Cocco, the six stamps tell the story of nativity from the announcement of Mary’s pregnancy by the angel Gabriel through to the birth of Christ.

The six designs reflect Cocco’s unique style of painting, which portrays sacred events through post-cubist art.

The stamps will be available from November 2, at more than 7,000 post offices across the UK.

These new stamps are the newest collection in a tradition dating back 50 years for Royal Mail.

Special stamp collections are commissioned by Royal Mail for significant events and anniversaries such as the recent collection to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Stamps mark start of ‘festive planning’

Other collections pay homage to the Industrial Revolution, James Bond, British Army Veterans and the DC Collection.

Some of the earlier collections have been become highly desirable by the estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors worldwide.

In addition to the new special stamps, Royal Mail is also encouraging the public to post their festive greetings cards early to avoid potential delays due to the festive season.

Royal Mail also provides delivery services for online gifts and shopping to customers which can be done well in advance.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “For many, the launch of our annual Christmas stamps marks the start of their festive planning.

“We hope that people will appreciate these beautiful illustrations of the Christmas Story and that they will be encouraged to post their cards and parcels early this year.”