Royal Mail unveils annual uniquely designed stamp collection for Christmas

Royal Mail has revealed its annual festive set of stamps to mark Christmas with a nativity theme throughout the collection.

Designed by famed illustrator, Jorge Cocco, the six stamps tell the story of nativity from the announcement of Mary’s pregnancy by the angel Gabriel through to the birth of Christ.

The six designs reflect Cocco’s unique style of painting, which portrays sacred events through post-cubist art.

The stamps will be available from November 2, at more than 7,000 post offices across the UK.

These new stamps are the newest collection in a tradition dating back 50 years for Royal Mail.

Special stamp collections are commissioned by Royal Mail for significant events and anniversaries such as the recent collection to commemorate the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Stamps mark start of ‘festive planning’

Other collections pay homage to the Industrial Revolution, James Bond, British Army Veterans and the DC Collection.

Some of the earlier collections have been become highly desirable by the estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors worldwide.

In addition to the new special stamps, Royal Mail is also encouraging the public to post their festive greetings cards early to avoid potential delays due to the festive season.

Royal Mail also provides delivery services for online gifts and shopping to customers which can be done well in advance.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “For many, the launch of our annual Christmas stamps marks the start of their festive planning.

“We hope that people will appreciate these beautiful illustrations of the Christmas Story and that they will be encouraged to post their cards and parcels early this year.”