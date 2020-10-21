Royal Mail rolls out parcel collect from residents’ doorsteps across UK

Royal Mail has launched a parcel pick-up service across the UK in a shake-up of the daily round.

Parcel Collect will involve posties collecting parcels, as well as delivering them.

The move will allow online sellers and shoppers to return pre-paid items by post without leaving their home – which may well help if further lockdown measures are implemented in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas.

Packages will be collected from the customer’s door or nominated safe place for a small fee on top of postage costs, which must be paid in advance.

When the item gets collected, the customer will receive an email notification that acts as proof of postage.

A maximum of five parcels can be collected per address and the service will be available six days a week.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail Parcel Collect is a fantastic step forward for all of our customers.

“It makes it easier to use our services than ever before. Whether you’re up against time and working from home, making a return, selling online or sending a gift to make someone’s day, Royal Mail Parcel Collect is here to help.

“The launch of Parcel Collect is part of our commitment to continuously make our services better and more convenient.”