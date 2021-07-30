News / Local Emergency services race to scene of two vehicle crash on B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road By Kirstin Tait 30/07/2021, 4:49 pm Updated: 30/07/2021, 5:20 pm There has been a crash on the B9000 at a crossroads. Supplied by Google Maps. Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash involving two cars on the B900 Newburgh to Pitmedden road. Police were called to the crash at Waterridgemuir on the Newburgh to Pitmedden road at around 3.30pm on Friday (July 30). Two fire engines arrived at the scene at 4.14pm, with one still on site. Police say the road is now being cleared. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe