News Road to remain closed for 'some time' due to serious crash near Kilmartin By Denny Andonova 20/09/2021, 12:32 pm Updated: 20/09/2021, 12:44 pm A section of A816 has been closed due to a serious crash. Police currently at the scene of a serious crash near Kilmartin. A section of A816 Oban to Lochgilphead has been closed by officers as they deal with a crash, which took place north of the village. Police have advised that the road will remain closed to traffic for "some time", however, it is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if anybody has been injured in the incident. More as we get it.