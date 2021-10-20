Residents still waiting to return home following Ayr house explosion

At least 50 residents are still waiting to return to their homes following an explosion at a house in Ayr.

Investigations are continuing into what caused an explosion at Gorse Park while structural and gas engineers work to ensure the area is safe.

The incident happened around 7.10pm on Monday in the Kincaidston area. Several homes and vehicles were damaged as debris blasted across the street.

William Ferguson, 47, wife Marion, 43, and their sons aged 11 and 16 remain in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the debris.

Meanwhile, around 120 people were evacuated from their homes following the explosion. They had to register to say their approximate location from the explosion to be allowed back into their houses.

Around 50 residents have spent a second night away from their homes.

It is thought that gas caused the explosion, which locals described as sounding like a “bomb” or a “sonic boom”.

South Ayrshire Council is working with emergency services to determine which houses are safe to return to.

Deputy leader Brian McGinley says he hopes people can get back to their homes later today.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Mr McGinley said: “We won’t know the results until some time this afternoon.

“That’s the timescale that they’re working towards because we need to make sure everybody is safe and we need to make sure that everybody’s needs are met.”

Community support following explosion

Residents reported the blast could be heard for several miles in nearby Ayrshire communities.

Neighbours rushed to the scene to help pull the family from the wreck.

Aid workers supporting those affected by the Ayr house blast have received donations for the families in need, while some locals have been providing hot meals.

The area’s community centre also opened for anyone needing help.

Local business owner Lorna Helton has set up a JustGiving page with a target of £5,000 for the families affected.

She wrote: “One of our team members lives in the estate with her family and their [home], and many other families’ homes have been substantially damaged by the blast.”

Local councillor Chris Cullen told the Sun he was “overwhelmed” by the public’s response to the disaster.

Mr Cullen said there were “piles” of handouts left at nearby Queen Margaret Academy.

He added: “We’ve had so many donations and we didn’t have anywhere to put them. It’s been amazing.

“Through the night people have just kept dropping things off even workers offering to carry out repairs.

“It is still a closed scene at the minute there is no access for repairs but the police have held the line around and everything is safe.”

South Ayrshire Council added it was “grateful for the support”.