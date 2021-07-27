Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian reports less than 100 new Covid cases for fourth day in a row

By Kirstin Tait
27/07/2021, 3:11 pm Updated: 27/07/2021, 3:43 pm
Stornoway
Stornoway

NHS Grampian has reported fewer than 100 new cases of the virus for the fourth day in a row.

However, in the first day of reported deaths across Scotland since July 24, one was reported within NHS Grampian.

Six further deaths were reported across the country.

Across Scotland

The latest government data also shows a total of 1,044 new Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The new figures reveal a rise of 44 extra cases on yesterday’s figure – which was the lowest daily confirmed cases since June 13 when 858 were reported.

However, today’s statistics show the lowest daily test positivity rate, at 5.6%, since June 19, which showed a rate of 4.5%.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has dropped slightly to 472, while 63 people are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

Aberdeen City has reported 36 new cases, while Aberdeenshire has 25 and Moray has 21.

The health board does remain the fourth highest in Scotland for newly reported Covid cases, behind NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

It has now reported a total of 22,791 cases since the start of the pandemic, making NHS Grampian the sixth highest in Scotland for total cases.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, the four million milestone has been reached as 4,000,658 people have received their first does of the vaccine while 3,108,928 have also received their second.

 