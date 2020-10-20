REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Two new Covid-19 deaths in Aberdeen as 54 new cases detected in north-east

Two more people in Aberdeen have died as a result of Covid-19 according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A further 54 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the north-east over the same period.

There have been 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths across Scotland registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,456 new positive cases have been reported since yesterday – though these figures may be affected by weekend delays in test results being processed.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 49,164.

The new cases represent 19.9% of newly tested individuals – however, the government is moving towards changing this statistic to a percentage of all cases, because the figures are skewed by the fact so many in Scotland have now been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 11.4% of all cases that reported results were positive.

A total of 824 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 62 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 908,968 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 859,804 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 54 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,016.