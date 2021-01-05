Regional Breakdown: One Covid death recorded in Aberdeen as Scottish cases top 2,500

One person in Aberdeen has died of Covid in the last 24 hours, as the post-Christmas spike in cases continues across the country.

The number of Scottish new cases reported today topped 2,500 for the third time in a week, with the figure of 2,529 the third-highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s test positivity rate is 14.8% – well above the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

A regional breakdown of the statistics shows 220 of the new cases were recorded in NHS Grampian, making it the fourth worst-affected health board in Scotland.

There are currently 77 people in north-east hospitals with the coronavirus, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

The area has now reported 8,971 cases since the pandemic started.

In NHS Highland, 90 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 2,622.

There was one new case in Shetland, and neither Orkney nor the Western Isles recorded any.

Across Scotland, 93 people are in intensive care with the coronavirus.

There have been 11 new deaths reported since yesterday.

