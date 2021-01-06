One Covid death in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire among 68 deaths recorded across Scotland

Two people in the north-east have died from Covid, the latest Scottish Government figures have revealed.

There were 68 coronavirus deaths registered in Scotland over the last 24 hours, the highest figure this year.

This includes one person from Aberdeen and another from Aberdeenshire.

The number of new cases in the country reported today was 2,039, down almost 500 on yesterday’s total of 2,529, with the positivity rate at 10.5%

A regional breakdown showed that 206 of the new cases were recorded in Grampian.

There are currently 81 patients in hospitals in the region, an increase of four from yesterday. Of these, 13 are in intensive care.

Grampian has now reported 9,177 cases since the pandemic started.

Across Scotland, there are 1,384 patients in hospital with Covid, and 95 of these are in intensive care.

There have been 141,066 total cases in Scotland since the pandemic began.

