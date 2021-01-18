Regional Breakdown: Number of patients with Covid-19 in north-east hospitals falls further

The number of patients in NHS Grampian hospitals has fallen to 120, as the region recorded its lowest number of new cases so far this year.

The health board’s figure for people in hospital represents a fall of four patients from yesterday – more good news after Sunday saw the first decline in the number of people in north-east hospitals for two weeks.

There were 113 new coronavirus cases recorded in the NHS Grampian health board area, to bring its total since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,254.

Across Scotland, 1,429 new cases were reported, to bring the country’s total since the start of the pandemic to 163,762.

No new deaths were recorded, though that is not unusual for a Monday due to the closure of register offices over the weekend.

There are currently 1,959 people around the country in hospital with the virus, and 146 of those are in intensive care.

Scotland’s test positivity rate in the past day was 12.3%, the highest it has been for almost two weeks.

