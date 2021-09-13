Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian records second day without coronavirus deaths

There have been no new coronavirus deaths in the north-east for a second day in a row, according to the latest statistics.

NHS Grampian has reported a drop in the number of newly reported positive cases in the last 24 hours, with cases falling from 429 cases on Sunday to 371 on Monday.

Of those, 184 cases have been recorded in Aberdeenshire, 153 in Aberdeen City and 34 in Moray.

A total of 52 people with the virus remain in hospitals across the north-east, however, none of them are in intensive care.

According to the latest data, there have been no new deaths recorded by the health board in the past day as well – bringing it to a total of two days without newly reported deaths in the region.

However, the Scottish Government has advised that due to technical issues, today’s figures are likely to be an underestimate of the total tests and cases.

No new deaths reported in Scotland

Across mainland Scotland, 4,241 people have tested positive for Covid since yesterday – 11.3% of all the tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours.

As of yesterday, 1,048 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 90 of which were receiving treatment on intensive care units.

There have been no new deaths reported by health boards across the country in the past day.

Across the country, 4,140,616 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,777,461 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre in the former John Lewis building opened its doors for the first time on Monday.

The vaccination centre, which will not only administer coronavirus vaccines, but flu jabs and other regular immunisations, will be open seven days a week from 10.30am – 4.30pm.