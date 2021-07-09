Regional breakdown: More than 3,200 new Covid cases recorded across Scotland as health boards in the north see infection rates decline.

Scotland has recorded another surge in Covid-19 cases as health services buckle under the pressure.

The Scottish Government confirmed 3,216 new cases of the virus were identified in the latest 24-hour period – a rise of 414 from Thursday.

A further 93 Covid patients were admitted to hospital overnight as seven patients were rushed to intensive care.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north have seen a reduction in Covid cases.

NHS Grampian, which recorded the fifth highest number of Covid cases in Scotland, saw a slight reduction in cases, from 218 on Thursday to 213.

NHS Highland also recorded a similar decline with 100 cases recorded in the latest 24-hours; a reduction of four cases from the previous day.

In the Islands, the number of positive cases also dropped.

NHS Orkney recorded three new cases – a reduction of two – while NHS Shetland registered just one new case.

Meanwhile on the west coast, NHS Western Isles confirmed two new cases of the virus; an increase of one infection from the previous day.

Infection rates remain high in both NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

The reduction in positive cases comes as health boards declared a code black, as health services in the north reached breaking point.

This week, NHS Grampian has declared code black with a growing number of staff required to self-isolate, as well as many on annual leave for school holidays.

NHS Highland has cancelled all non-essential surgeries at Raigmore Hospital.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 10,325 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 3,911,187.

Meanwhile, 2,843,938 Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 18,052 received the second dose of their vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.