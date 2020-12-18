REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four futher deaths with Covid recorded in north-east in past 24 hours

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have recorded two new deaths each from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the daily government figures show.

NHS Grampian was the third worst-affected health board area in Scotland for new cases, with 94 identified in the last day.

Only Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian recorded more, with 172 and 158 new cases respectively.

The additional positive tests bring the north-east’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,090.

There are currently 51 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, the same number as yesterday.

In the NHS Highland area, 15 new cases were recorded to take the area’s total to 1,738.

No additional positive tests were reported in the Western Isles, Shetland or Orkney, meaning they have respectively seen 90, 76 and 38 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Across Scotland, 744 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, and 4.2% of new tests were positive – marking the second day in a row where the rate has fallen below 5%.

There were 36 new reported deaths across the country.

