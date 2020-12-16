REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four more deaths in north-east linked to Covid-19

Four deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
Three people in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen had their deaths recorded in the last day, according to the Scottish Government.
There were 81 new positive cases identified in the NHS Grampian health board area, where the total number of positive cases since testing began has reached 5,893.
