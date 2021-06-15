Regional breakdown: Covid hospital admissions in Scotland highest since April

Covid hospital admissions in Scotland are the highest they have been since April, latest government statistics show.

Across the country, there are currently 137 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in hospital – an increase of nine since yesterday.

This is the highest number of hospital admissions to be recorded by the national health boards since April 11 this year when there were 149.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units has also reached its peak since April 16 with 17 people – which is up one since yesterday.

There have been 974 new cases of Covid and two more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, although the positivity for coronavirus tests carried out in Scotland has dropped from 5.2% to 5%.

Regional figures

In the north-east, NHS Grampian has recorded a further 43 cases in the last day, which is an increase of 13 since yesterday.

However, there are currently no patients in hospital being treated for Covid and no new deaths across the north and north east.

Vaccination roll-out

According to the latest statistics, 3, 531, 461 people across the country have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2, 470, 181 have received their second dose.

However, the government has warned that they are currently experiencing IT issues, which has impacted the extraction of vaccination data on June 15.

In light of this, today’s figures may be an under estimate, and any missing data will be reported in tomorrow’s figures.

Around 64.64% of the total Scottish population has now had at least one vaccine dose, while around 45.21% has had both.