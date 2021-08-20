Regional breakdown: Covid cases in Scotland increase for a second day as cases hit 3,613

Cases of Covid-19 are continuing to surge across Scotland, with more than 3,500 recorded overnight.

The daily figures released by the Scottish Government show case numbers have increased by 246, with a total of 3,613 registered across the country.

Nine deaths were also reported in the latest 24 hours.

A total of 376,756 cases have been recorded by health officials across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Regional breakdown

NHS Highland recorded 178 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 93 on Thursday.

NHS Grampian noted a further 166 cases, up from 29.

Health boards in the islands also recorded new cases, with five new cases in the Western Isles, three new cases in Orkney and one in Shetland.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest case numbers across the country with 1,106 new infections in the latest 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 2,731 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 4,071,537.

Meanwhile, 3,526,754 of Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 14,081 received the second dose of their Covi-19 vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

Drop-in centres are being held across the country as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines continues.