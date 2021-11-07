Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Regional breakdown: Covid cases across the north and north-east drop following significant rise

By Denny Andonova
07/11/2021, 3:46 pm Updated: 07/11/2021, 4:07 pm
A total of 2,908 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Scotland.

Covid cases across the north and north-east have dropped in the last 24 hours following a recent significant rise in overnight numbers.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has leveled once again since the stark increase yesterday.

Saturday’s figures revealed a significant overnight increase of 119 new positive cases across the north-east and 113 in the Highlands.

However, today’s statistics show NHS Grampian has recorded a further 259 positive cases in the last day, which is a decrease of 104 from the 363 cases yesterday.

Cases across the Highlands have also dropped with 58 – from 227 cases reported yesterday to 169 today.

There are 80 people currently being treated for the virus across hospitals in the north-east, of whom 10 are in intensive care units.

In the Highlands, health workers are caring for 26 Covid patients in hospitals, however, there is no specific information on the number of people receiving intensive treatment.

One more person has died in Highlands after testing positive for the virus.

Island health boards have also seen a decrease in newly reported Covid cases with NHS Orkney recording a further 14 cases in the last 24 hours – down from the 30 reported yesterday.

Cases in Shetland remain steady with two new cases in the past day, while there have been 31 new cases in the Western Isles.

What are the daily figures across Scotland?

Across the country, 11.1% of the tests carried out yesterday have given positive results, which signify an increase of 2,908 cases in the last 24 hours.

Two more people have died after testing positive for the virus, however, the government has noted that Register Offices are generally closed at weekend so actual statistic may defer.

There are currently 793 people in hospital following a recent Covid diagnosis – 57 of whom are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,321,382 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,914,425 are fully vaccinated.

Urge for more people to get booster jabs

The latest statistics come as the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency urged more people to come forward to get their top-up jabs.

Dr Susan Hopkins said that while the Covid booster rollout was going well, elderly and vulnerable people who are double vaccinated have started dying due to the vaccine’s efficacy waning.

Health chiefs have warned for months that the vaccine’s effects wane after five or six months after the second dose, which prompted the Government to launch a booster campaign in the autumn.

It came after multiple studies suggested a waning effect from the Covid-19 vaccines.

