Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: Cases across Scotland rise for the third day

By Kirstin Tait
30/07/2021, 2:31 pm
A hospital ward. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A hospital ward. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The latest government data shows an uptick in cases across Scotland, with a total of 1,456 new confirmed cases.

That’s 58 more cases than Thursday’s figure of 1,398 cases.

It means it is the third day in a row cases have risen, after a rise of 219 on Wednesday’s figure of 1,179.

More than that, following a three day streak of the lowest daily test positivity rate since June 19, the number has jumped back up to 6.2%.

It means that of the 25,990 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – 6.2% of them were positive.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has decreased slightly to 474, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,007,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,162,662 have also received their second.

You can track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 100 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Of those, 62 were reported in Aberdeen City, 27 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

Two people have also died in Moray in the same time frame, with six deaths in total recorded in Scotland.