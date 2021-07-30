Regional breakdown: Cases across Scotland rise for the third day

The latest government data shows an uptick in cases across Scotland, with a total of 1,456 new confirmed cases.

That’s 58 more cases than Thursday’s figure of 1,398 cases.

It means it is the third day in a row cases have risen, after a rise of 219 on Wednesday’s figure of 1,179.

More than that, following a three day streak of the lowest daily test positivity rate since June 19, the number has jumped back up to 6.2%.

It means that of the 25,990 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – 6.2% of them were positive.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has decreased slightly to 474, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,007,577 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,162,662 have also received their second.

You can track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 100 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Of those, 62 were reported in Aberdeen City, 27 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

Two people have also died in Moray in the same time frame, with six deaths in total recorded in Scotland.