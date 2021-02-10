REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 46 new coronavirus cases across north-east in last 24 hours

NHS Grampian has recorded a further 46 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure takes the regional total to 12,909 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 61 people being treated in hospital, five of which are in intensive care.

The health board has confirmed four people have died after testing positive for the virus since yesterday.

It comes after the health board recorded the lowest number of Covid patients since last year on Monday.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland as a whole, 50 people were reported to have died with the virus and 113 are receiving intensive care treatment.

A total of 1,542 people with Covid are being treated in hospitals.

Of the 19,469 new tests that were carried out, 4.8% were positive.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 188,345 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 187,542 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.8%, down from 7.2% on the previous day.

There are 1,542 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 76 in 24 hours, and 113 patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.

Ms Sturgeon said 985,569 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 57,447 from yesterday.