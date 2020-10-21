REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 39 new Covid-19 cases in north-east, as Scotland records highest daily death total since May 21

The number of people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic passed 50,000 today – with 1,739 new cases detected.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced there had been 28 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours – the highest figure since May 21.

However, none of these were in Grampian, the latest Scottish Government statistics have revealed.

Of the 1,739 new cases, 39 are from the north-east contributing towards the overall total of 50,903.

In the daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon stressed the figure for positive tests may be affected by the backlog that has been experienced in recent days.

It shows a positivity rate among newly tested individuals of 19.8% – though the first minister said at the beginning of the week that this number can give the wrong impression.

As more people in Scotland are tested, the number who can be described as “newly tested” falls, meaning that statistic becomes more skewed as time progresses.

The Scottish Government is moving towards presenting the positivity rate as a percentage of all tests, which today was 9.7%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 917,750 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 866,847 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 39 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,055.