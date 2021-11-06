Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: 3,249 new Covid cases recorded across Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
06/11/2021, 6:07 pm Updated: 06/11/2021, 6:16 pm
Atotal of 3,249 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Scotland.

Health boards across the north and north-east have seen a surge in Covid cases overnight as Scotland records more than 3,000 positive results.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed a total of 3,249 cases of Covid-19 were recorded by health boards in the latest 24 hours.

The results signify an increase of 860 new positive cases on Friday’s total of 2,389.

A further 24 people have also died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 9, 291.

A total of 3,469,925 cases have been recorded by health officials across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

The figures come just one day after health officials in Highland and Grampian began to see a decline in hospital admissions.

Health boards witness rise in Covid cases

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 363; a rise of 119 overnight.

NHS Highland recorded a similar increase with 227 new cases reported today, an increase of 113 cases on Friday’s total.

Island health boards have also reported an increase in positive results in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Western Isles revealed 33 people had tested positive for the virus whilst NHS Orkney recorded a further 30 cases.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland was the only health board in the region to see cases fall overnight, with just two cases recorded.

Vaccinations and booster shots

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,321,350 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,914,397 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,243 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 925,461.

Read more: