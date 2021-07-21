The world famous Red Arrows are due to perform spectacular displays in Lossiemouth and Peterhead today.

And between the events the scarlet jets will fly low enough to be spotted over communities across the north-east.

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most renowned air display team.

Where can you see the Red Arrows?

The best place to see the Red Arrows is during their performances at RAF Lossiemouth at 2pm or as part of the Peterhead Scottish Week display at 7pm.

However, before and after the displays the Hawk jets will be flying low enough to be spotted, north-east cloud cover permitting, over countless towns and villages.

The aircraft arrived at RAF Lossiemouth this morning from their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire while flying over St Cyrus, Banchory and Dufftown.

Later today the Red Arrows display team will take off from RAF Lossiemouth at about 6.45pm before flying over Elgin, Rosehearty and Longside at about 2,500ft on their way to Peterhead.

And after wowing the Scottish Week crowds they will return to the Moray base with residents in Aberdeen, Banchory and Keith being offered a chance to catch a glimpse of the jets before they are due to land at about 7.40pm.

What can you expect to see from the Red Arrows?

The nine Red Arrows jets have a series of manoeuvres and formations that regularly amaze crowds across the world.

The first half of the display is due to consist of synchronised formation flying with the aircraft performing a series of twists and turns while bunched closely.

Whether you're attending tomorrow's Drive in Air Display, or watching from elswhere, here is everything you need to know! 👇 pic.twitter.com/3rf22qUOKq — RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) July 20, 2021

The second half will include more dynamic manoeuvres with jets taking part in daredevil sequences when they appear to fly towards each other.

The RAF Lossiemouth display, which is part of the base’s family day, will include live commentary of the Red Arrows from the team on the station’s social media.

The Moray event will also include a Typhoon jet performance at 1.30pm and a Poseidon appearance at 2.25pm.