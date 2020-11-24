Show Links
REACTION: Fans delight as Sawkins is first Scot to win The Great British Bake Off

by Chris MacLennan
24/11/2020, 10:05 pm Updated: 24/11/2020, 10:12 pm
© SuppliedPeter Sawkins has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off.
Fans of The Great British Bake Off have reacted with joy tonight as Peter Sawkins was crowned as the winner of the show, becoming the first Scot to do so.

Mr Sawkins could not quite come to terms with his achievement, stating: “I can’t quite believe that I’m here.

“I can’t quite believe that I made it on the show, I can’t quite believe that the show happened.

“This is going to be a huge chapter of my life, and what a way for it to end.”

The student at Edinburgh University had the full backing of his peers and tutors ahead of tonight’s final.

Fans revelling in his joy have taken to social media to join the celebrations.

The feat has been compared the jubilation of 12 days ago as the Scotland men’s national football team secured their spot at a major tournament for the first time in 22 years.

Indeed there have even been calls for recognition during the daily coronavirus briefing from Scotland’s First Minister tomorrow to applaud the nation’s new hero.

Tears of joy have been shed right across Scotland, including in Mr Sawkins home city of Edinburgh.

 