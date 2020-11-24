REACTION: Fans delight as Sawkins is first Scot to win The Great British Bake Off

Fans of The Great British Bake Off have reacted with joy tonight as Peter Sawkins was crowned as the winner of the show, becoming the first Scot to do so.

Mr Sawkins could not quite come to terms with his achievement, stating: “I can’t quite believe that I’m here.

“I can’t quite believe that I made it on the show, I can’t quite believe that the show happened.

“This is going to be a huge chapter of my life, and what a way for it to end.”

The student at Edinburgh University had the full backing of his peers and tutors ahead of tonight’s final.

We're all set for the Bake Off final tonight! Best of luck to @EdinburghUni student, the king of cakes, the marzipan magician, the patisserie prince, the amazing Peter. There's nothing half-baked about him. Dough-nut watch anything else! 🍩 #GBBO https://t.co/ulmKwGGAg5 — The University of Edinburgh (@EdinburghUni) November 24, 2020

Fans revelling in his joy have taken to social media to join the celebrations.

The feat has been compared the jubilation of 12 days ago as the Scotland men’s national football team secured their spot at a major tournament for the first time in 22 years.

Indeed there have even been calls for recognition during the daily coronavirus briefing from Scotland’s First Minister tomorrow to applaud the nation’s new hero.

I’m hoping @NicolaSturgeon will give a wee acknowledgement to our one and only Peter Sawkins at her briefing tomorrow. Great achievement, he did us all proud and Scotland’s first winner of @BritishBakeOff #GBBOFinal — Mark Fleming 🌈 (@markfleming1) November 24, 2020

Tears of joy have been shed right across Scotland, including in Mr Sawkins home city of Edinburgh.