Quorn shortage could hit supermarkets as factory workers plan strikes

A Quorn shortage could be about to hit supermarkets across the UK.

Supplies of the popular meat substitute are under-threat due to a planned series of strikes by factory workers at their Billingham site.

The Unite union revealed that workers are planning the action because Quorn is unwilling to increase their pay by more than 2%.

And they said the strikes could affect vegan and vegetarian shoppers.

Unite regional officer Fazia Hussain-Brown said: “Quorn Foods paltry two percent pay offer does not reflect the hard work and dedication shown by its Billingham site workers during the pandemic.

“Despite Quorn’s continued success throughout the lockdowns, in large part thanks to the staff, the company is refusing to acknowledge the workforce’s contributions.

“The company’s continued tightfistedness has turned what should have been a sensible negotiation into a full on pay beef with staff.

“It is well known that many of Quorn’s customers do not like beef and they, and the supermarkets, will not be happy if there is are shortages of the company’s meat-free alternatives on the shelfs.

“The company’s workforce is well aware that Quorn can afford to table a pay offer that reflects their hard work during the crisis and will not back down until that happens.

“There is still time to avoid industrial action and Unite calls on the company’s management to get back round the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

A series of discontinuous strikes will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 13 at their Teeside meat-free paste production factory.

Continuous strike action is also planned from February 14 if the dispute is not resolved.

Socially distanced picket lines will be held outside of the factory’s entrance.

More than 60 production workers, including lab, maintenance, electricians and stores staff will take part in the strike action, as well as an overtime ban commencing on February 1.

Quorn has stated that it saw retail demand for meat-free food increase during 2020.

According to its latest financial report, submitted in December 2019, the company had a turnover of £230 million, with a gross profit of £81 million.