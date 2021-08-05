Queen’s cousin freed after serving half his sentence for sex attack at Glamis Castle

A cousin of the Queen who sexually assaulted a woman at a castle has been freed from prison after serving half his sentence.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the Earl of Strathmore and the Queen’s cousin twice removed, drunkenly groped the woman and pushed her on to a bed.

The 34-year-old had forced his way into her room at Glamis Castle, where he lives, before launching the 20-minute attack.