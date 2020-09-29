Prime Minister to host coronavirus press briefing tomorrow

The prime minister is expected to take to the podium on Wednesday as part of a coronavirus press conference.

Boris Johnson will be joined by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

It comes after Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called the prime minister “grossly incompetent” ” after he failed to clarify the rules around meeting outside in pubs and restaurants in north-east England.

She said: “For the Prime Minister to not understand his own rules is grossly incompetent.

“These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight. The government needs to get a grip.”

There will be no announcements of new lockdown measures, instead the press conference will focus on the latest numbers.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The purpose of that is to provide an update on the latest statistics. It is not because there is some specific set of new announcements to make.”

The public will also get the change to ask questions as part of the questions from the media segment.