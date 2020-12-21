Post-Christmas guidance for childminding and nurseries revealed by Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has released guidance for parents of young children ahead of the mainland’s Boxing Day move to Level 4.

Childminders will be able to open to all children from December 26, while operating within the Level 4 guidance – or Level 3 for certain islands.

This means adhering to the advice provided by the government on its website – there is no limit to the number of households a childminder can care for, though they must keep within the numbers detailed on their Care Inspectorate certificate of registration.

From Saturday, nurseries and all other childcare providers should only be open for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

This will last until at least January 18.

Officials from the Scottish Government are expected to publish guidance after meeting with sector representatives this morning.

Until Boxing Day, people working in childcare should follow the advice for their local authority’s restriction level.

Only essential informal childcare is permitted under Level 4 restrictions, and only children are able to enter another household.

The full details of guidance for those looking after children can be found on the Parent Club website here.