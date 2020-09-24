Show Links
News

POLITICS LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils wage support scheme to replace furlough

by Daniel O'Donoghue
24/09/2020, 11:30 am Updated: 24/09/2020, 2:10 pm
Syndicate Post image
The Chancellor is expected to announce a package to encourage more to return to work, with wages part-subsidised by the government.

Rishi Sunak has unveiled an emergency plan to protect jobs and businesses as new Covid restrictions begin to bite.

In a dramatic move, the chancellor ruled out an autumn budget and instead launched a “winter economy plan” this afternoon.

It comes after MPs and unions warned of the risk of a “tsunami” of job losses.

The package includes wage subsidies, VAT cuts and more cheap loans for struggling firms.

Keep up to date with all of today’s drama below.