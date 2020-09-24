POLITICS LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils wage support scheme to replace furlough

Rishi Sunak has unveiled an emergency plan to protect jobs and businesses as new Covid restrictions begin to bite.
In a dramatic move, the chancellor ruled out an autumn budget and instead launched a “winter economy plan” this afternoon.
It comes after MPs and unions warned of the risk of a “tsunami” of job losses.
The package includes wage subsidies, VAT cuts and more cheap loans for struggling firms.
