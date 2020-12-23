Police will not take action over Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid mask breach

Police will not take action after Nicola Sturgeon broke Covid rules by briefly taking her mask off at a funeral.

A photograph of the first minister at a pub in Edinburgh stood up and talking to three others without a mask on was published in the Scottish Sun today.

She was at the Stable Bar and Restaurant for the wake of a Scottish Government civil servant.

Customers in hospitality venues must wear masks when not seated, with breaches potentially punished by a fine of £60.

However, police confirmed that they would be taking no further action.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of a photograph of the first minister which appeared in The Sun, on December 23, in which she was not wearing a face mask at a wake.

“The first minister has acknowledged this inadvertent breach, for which she has apologised.

“We remind everyone of the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places for public health reasons.

“Police Scotland will not be taking any further action in relation to this matter.”

Ms Sturgeon apologised during First Minister Questions today.

She said: “I want to take this opportunity to say how sorry I am for my breach of rules that I ask all of us to follow every single day.

“I took my face mask off while briefly attending a funeral purvey last week.

“I want to be clear today that regardless of the circumstances I was in the wrong.

“There are no excuses.

“These rules do apply to me, just as they do to everyone else and the rules really matter.

“I am kicking myself very hard – possibly harder than my worst critic ever could. But more importantly, I’ll be making sure I don’t drop my guard again.”