Police warn residents to stay vigilant after north-east break-ins

Police have urged people to keep their doors and windows locked at night following two housebreakings in a north-east community.

The incidents happened between midnight and 6am yesterday at Mains Circle and Lawsondale Drive in Westhill.

A black Mercedes GLC 220 4×4 with registration FX19 HBO was stolen from Mains Circle and remains missing.

Officers have appealed for anyone who has seen or sees it to call 101.

Meanwhile, alcohol, a purse and a two figure sum of money were taken from the property at Lawsondale Drive.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Wigley said: “If anyone recalls either hearing or seeing anything unusual in Westhill in the early hours of Thursday I would ask that they get in touch. Any details, no matter how minor, could be useful to us.

“I would also like to remind householders to keep their homes secure overnight. Opportunist thieves will try multiple doors on a street until they find one that is unlocked. They then sneak and take what they can which can include keys for vehicles.

“To reduce the likelihood of this happening to you our advice is to lock your door. It takes less than a minute and doesn’t cost anything to do, but it can potentially save you thousands.”

Anyone with information on either incident should call police on 101.