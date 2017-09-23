90 lambs stolen from North-east farm

Police are appealing for witnesses after 90 lambs were stolen from a North-east farm.

The Suffolk Cross lambs were stolen between 10pm on Saturday, September 9 and 3pm on Friday, September 22, in a field beside Balnamoon Farm, Crossroads, Keith.

The livestock is valued at a low four-figure sum.

Inspector Neil Campbell said those responsible would have known what they were doing, would likely have used trained dogs to gather the sheep and used a large vehicle, possibly twin decked to remove them from the field.

He said: “I would appeal to local farmers and those further afield to be extra vigilant with their livestock and ask that anyone who may have been in the area and saw any unusual activity should contact the police immediately.

“Anyone who has recently been offered any Suffolk Cross lambs for sale or is aware of their whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, using reference 0276660917, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”