Police issue warning about large gatherings at Hogmanay

Police have warned that they will be enforcing Covid rules to split up large gatherings at Hogmanay in Scotland.

Leading figures across the country, including Nicola Sturgeon and senior staff at NHS Grampian, have urged local people to celebrate the New Year in their own household.

Now, police have issued their own warning, with officers ready to use their powers to disperse large groups of people.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham has now appealed to the public to listen to the Scottish Government advice and have a quiet New Year.

He said: “We’re asking everyone to continue to do the right thing to stop the spread of this virus and protect public health as its clear that there is an ongoing risk.

“Remember that parties and indoor gatherings of different households are not permitted and we will continue to use our enforcement powers to disperse large groups of people where necessary.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to continue to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“Please follow the Scottish Government’s advice, which is to celebrate Hogmanay and the New Year with your own household only, in your own home.”