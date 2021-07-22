PlayStation, Channel 4 and Sky Bet among websites taken offline by mass outage

A wave of internet outages are currently affecting a range of websites and online services.

Online tracker Down Detector has reported thousands of issues since 5pm which are preventing people from playing games online or accessing website content.

Websites and networks for PlayStation, Channel 4, Sky Bet and AirBnB among many others are experiencing real-time problems.

Other popular streaming services such as Spotify, ITV and Now TV have also crashed.

The outages have impacted several banks, including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, TSB and Halifax.

Amazon, Ebay, John Lewis and Waitrose are just some of the online retailers which customers are struggling to access at the moment.

Problems across the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam have left thousands of gamers unable to login to play or purchase games.

The cause of the mass outage is still unclear, however web services company Akamai Technologies shared via Twitter that it was experiencing a service disruption earlier this evening.

The company has since said it has implemented a fix for the issue and that normal operations should gradually resume.

We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

More to follow.