Plans to build 177 new homes in Aberdeen to tackle housing ‘crisis’

Plans have been lodged to build 177 new homes in Cove to help bring down the waiting list for houses in the city.

Stewart Milne Homes has proposed the affordable housing development between Falkland Avenue and the railway line.

The plans include one, two and three bedroom flats, three and four bedroom houses, as well as several homes designed specifically for wheelchair users.

The documents state the “context of Cove and the original fishing village have been used to influence the proposals”, specifying that “the materials and finishes have been designed to link to the coastal setting”.

A spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Homes said: “We’re pleased to be able to bring forward this development for much-needed affordable housing in this highly popular location which, in recent years, has become a thriving, inclusive community benefiting from excellent transport links, new retail and small businesses, attractive streetscaping and the addition of Lochside Academy.

“The mix of one, two and three bedroom affordable homes will help meet the city’s target of working with developers and housing associations to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes by 2022 to meet current and future demand.

“There is a growing waiting list for affordable homes in Aberdeen, which will only be exacerbated by the socio-economic challenges we will be facing as we emerge from lockdown. Shelter Scotland have identified that there is currently an emergency, with an urgent housing crisis on the horizon.

“The decision to bring this development forward as a wholly affordable one could not be more timely. We are in discussions with several affordable housing providers and will announce our development partner shortly.”

However, a number of objections have been raised on documents by residents, with many concerned the development may put additional strain on local services.

One comment stated: “The waiting times for appointments at Cove Bay and Kincorth Medical Centres are already really long and it becomes increasingly difficult to secure a space for children at the local schools and nurseries due to a high number of new developments.”

Another said: “The area which these homes are to be built has poor infrastructure. There are few roads which provide access to the Cove area and the increased number of homes will only add to the congestion which can be seen around rush hour.”

Aberdeen City Council will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.