Plans for ‘Scottish Samurai’ Thomas Blake Glover to get new memorial in north-east town

It is hoped a new memorial can be installed at the childhood home of a famed north-east industrialist.

Thomas Blake Glover was born at 15 Commerce Street in Fraserburgh in 1838 but the building no longer stands and the site has been vacant since the Second World War.

A bid has been launched to build a dedicated space to Glover in his home and the Fraserburgh 2021 regeneration group want to make sure his legacy is not forgotten.

The empty plot is currently overgrown with weeds, however there is a vision to transform it into a place fit for the man dubbed the Scottish Samurai.

Glover was instrumental in the development of Japan as an industrial nation in the late 19th Century.

Alison Simpson, community engagement officer with the Fraserburgh 2021 project, said they hoped the project could become a major attraction for tourists coming from Asia.

She said: “We thought it would be excellent to mark the story of Glover’s childhood in Fraserburgh.

“The site is pretty dismal and has never been developed but we have an opportunity to engage people with the heritage.

“We want to develop a courtyard garden on the site and that will eventually be the setting for a memorial sculpture.

“We always have a steady stream of Japanese visitors coming to Fraserburgh.

“This is the house where he grew up and it is a lost opportunity if we don’t do this.

“We want to create a lovely space and turn it into a world class selfie spot.”

The space itself is owned by Mike Mennie who owns the nearby Glover and Co fish and chip shop.

Proposals for the project are still being worked on.

Mr Mennie said: “It is a shame he has not been recognised here because he is a huge figure in Japan.

“Millions of people go to visit Glover garden in Japan every year.

“I hope the memorial will educate everybody in town and the big statue to him will be the centrepiece of the garden.”

Glover, who made his fortune selling ships and arms, found potential in his shipyard for repairs, and it was leased to Mitsubishi in 1884.

Yataro Iwasaki, who founded Mitsubishi, would come to Glover for advice on international business which proved invaluable to Japanese industrialisation.

He was born in Fraserburgh before moving to Aberdeen.

His Bridge of Don home in the city was formerly a museum before it closed in 2012.