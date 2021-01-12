Show Links
Pictures: Sky over north and north-east lit up by stunning Aurora

by Craig Munro
12/01/2021, 12:04 pm Updated: 12/01/2021, 12:19 pm
© Supplied by @moab_in on TwitterA picture of the Aurora Borealis over Aberdeen taken last night by Moab.in and posted on Twitter.
The Northern Lights were unusually strong in the north of Scotland last night, captivating people from Aberdeen to Skye as they reached for their cameras.

The beautiful pictures that resulted have been shared across Facebook and Twitter, drawing a worldwide audience for a sight that is rare in the area even in the middle of winter.

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.

Here is a selection of the best Aurora Borealis pictures posted to social media today.

Aurora & shooter at Aberdeen south breakwater at about 2300, 11/1/21

Posted by David Esson on Monday, January 11, 2021