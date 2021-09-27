Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol stations urge motorists to ‘be mindful’ of others as HGV driver shortages continue to disrupt supplies

By Lauren Taylor
27/09/2021, 4:44 pm Updated: 27/09/2021, 5:37 pm
Busy fuel pumps at Asda in Portlethen.

Petrol stations across the north and north-east are assuring customers there is still fuel available – but are urging drivers to be considerate.

Asda has announced a £30 cap on fuel to combat the panic-buying prompted by a shortage of lorry drivers which has delayed deliveries.

While none of the other major supermarkets are following suit, the Old Bridge Garage in Carrbridge has also implemented a £30 limit to ensure their pumps do not run dry.

Meanwhile Westhill Service Station has announced it is keeping its remaining diesel supplies for emergency service vehicles, and warned it is low on petrol.

Westhill Service station has reserved its remaining diesel stocks for emergency vehicles. Picture: Kenny Elrick 27/09/2021.

‘Be mindful’

Over the weekend, petrol stations across the north-east ran out of fuel – including Sainsbury’s at Bridge of Dee, Asda at Portlethen, the BP in Stonehaven and Shell at Anderson Drive and Wellington Road.

A spokesman for UKPIA said the “considerable increase” in people buying fuel had let to the shortages and urged people to only buy what they really need.

“Fuels are continuing to be delivered, meaning stocks are being replenished,” he said.

“The industry and government are in regular dialogue and are working hard to ensure fuels are being delivered as quickly as possible.

“Customers should be mindful of others when considering if they need to buy fuel.”

A spokesman for Asda reassured that they have good levels of fuel supply and that sites will continue to receive deliveries, but said the £30 cap would ensure it lasts and will reduce queues.

Explainer: What is causing the UK’s fuel crisis and panic at the pumps?

Dougie MacDonald, owner of the Old Bridge Garage in Carrbridge explained they have plenty of diesel and petrol left, however, have implemented a £30 per customer spending cap.

He said: “It was busier because Aviemore were out, so we got busier then.

“We have a delivery coming either Tuesday or Wednesday, so I don’t think there’s any issues with the Inverness depo where ours comes from.”

Fuel tankers at the Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery earlier today. Picture Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘Rapidly moving situation’ but working to keep pumps open

Tesco has no plans to introduce a limit and said some of their stations had experienced temporary outages in a small number of areas.

She said: “We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day.”

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, BP and Shell also have no plans to follow Asda’s lead.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “It is a rapidly moving situation and we are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep our pumps open and serve our customers.”

At Drum of Wartle Filling Station, a worker said it had been “very busy” but they still have fuel.

She added: “We haven’t got a shortage, and we’re waiting for a delivery tomorrow that will come in as usual.”

In Moray, service stations are noticing a higher demand for fuel but are not experiencing the same level of queues in Aberdeen.

The Harbour Service Station in Lossiemouth explained they have been a “little bit busier” than normal, however, they still have a supply of fuel and have not introduced any spending caps.

A shop assistant from the New Elgin Service Station said they have “never had a problem” with fuel supply despite the increase in customers.

Meanwhile BP in Stonehaven, which ran dry of both diesel and petrol yesterday, is still trying to arrange a delivery.