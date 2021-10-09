Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: This week’s gallery of the cutest pets from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
09/10/2021, 6:00 am
This week’s star pet is handsome Glenn, who was snapped as he popped up amongst the purple heather on Millstone Hill near Benachie by Garry Garrow from Inverurie.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Glenn on Millstone Hill near Bennachie by Garry Garrow from Inverurie.

Check out our gallery below

Thoughtful Bruce watches the waves at Burghead beach with Ann and Stewart Crossman from Dyce
“It’s me!” Cooper the Westie/Yorkie cross finds a lookalike while visiting Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh with Moira George.
And relax… Bubbles the cat seems committed to the job of settling back in at her home in Insch with Alison Reid after a trip to the cattery.
Comfy cuddles for Corinne O’Hare’s Paco during his nap in Aberdeen.
Meanwhile, Emma’s cat, Princess, is on top of the world as she explores the Inverness rooftops.
Lola is pretty happy with the stick she found on Scotstown Moor during a walk with Stacey Park, from Aberdeen.
“I’m ready for my close-up,” Annie the Staffordshire Bull Terrier tells Emma Miller in Inverness.
Lorna and Mike McIntosh from Banff say five-month-old Raiden is full of mischief, but we don’t believe a word of it. Look at that innocent face!
Beautiful four-year-old Border Collie Skye outshines even the spectacular scenery during a trip to Braemar with David, Ruth, Lexie and Lacey MacDonald from Inverness.
“I’m the king of the castle!” Proud Zac looks like he belongs there as he joins Sian Robinson from Aberdeen on a visit to Glamis Castle.
Adorable Vinnie chills out in the garden with owner Katie Stephen in Banff.
Who says you can’t make a big impression when you’re small? Candy the Yorkshire terrier stars in a dramatic shot of Mary and Ewan Innes’ garden in Camusbane, Arnisdale.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.