News Pet portraits: Floppy ears and oversized treats in this week’s gallery By David Bradley 16/10/2021, 6:00 am Cavachon Millie dressed up for her fourth birthday by owner Caitlin Mackay, near Ellon. Could your pet be the cutest in the region? Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area. This week’s winner is Ozzy (below) getting ready to go down the slide at day care! Thanks to Laura Wilson for sending this in. PLAYTIME: Laura Wilson, from Coventry, sent in this picture of Ozzy at his first day of daycare. David Robertson, from Carnoustie, took this image of his cat, Jess, relaxing in the garden. Bella, a one-year-old Patterdale, waiting patiently for more food from owner Laura Miller in Auckengill, Caithness, while three-year-old Labrador Luna cools down in the paddling pool. Rocky playing in the garden of owner James Anderson, Aberdeen. Valerie Moore sent in this picture of 12-week-old Sporting Lucas terrier puppy Chalky helping to pack in Arkesden, Essex, as the Dewar family prepare to move house. Bob Neish sent in this snap of Alfie the dog enjoying a walk in the woods at Crathes Castle. Major, the Parson terrier, loves to watch owner Sheena Simpson’s grandson play pool at their house in Rosehearty. Emma Donald, from Aberdeen, sent in these snaps of “her boys” – guinea pigs Joseph, above, and Caeser below. Rescue cat Topaz sunning herself on top of the shed at the home of owner Marlene Grant, Aberdeen. Nala and Pepper snuggle up as they pose for owner David Lindsay, from Thurso. Kiki loves to smile, say owners Chris and Isabelle Wolfe of Aberdeen. Nine-week-old Pixie bites off more than she can chew, reckons owner Ann-Marie Dunbar Cavachon Millie dressed up for her fourth birthday by owner Caitlin Mackay, near Ellon. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe