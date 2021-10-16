Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Pet portraits: Floppy ears and oversized treats in this week’s gallery

By David Bradley
16/10/2021, 6:00 am
Cavachon Millie dressed up for her fourth birthday by owner Caitlin Mackay, near Ellon.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Ozzy (below) getting ready to go down the slide at day care! Thanks to Laura Wilson for sending this in.

PLAYTIME: Laura Wilson, from Coventry, sent in this picture of Ozzy at his first day of daycare.
David Robertson, from Carnoustie, took this image of his cat, Jess, relaxing in the garden.
Bella, a one-year-old Patterdale, waiting patiently for more food from owner Laura Miller in Auckengill, Caithness, while three-year-old Labrador Luna cools down in the paddling pool.
Rocky playing in the garden of owner James Anderson, Aberdeen.
Valerie Moore sent in this picture of 12-week-old Sporting Lucas terrier puppy Chalky helping to pack in Arkesden, Essex, as the Dewar family prepare to move house.
Bob Neish sent in this snap of Alfie the dog enjoying a walk in the woods at Crathes Castle.
Major, the Parson terrier, loves to watch owner Sheena Simpson’s grandson play pool at their house in Rosehearty.
Emma Donald, from Aberdeen, sent in these snaps of “her boys” – guinea pigs Joseph, above, and Caeser below.

Rescue cat Topaz sunning herself on top of the shed at the home of owner Marlene Grant, Aberdeen.
Nala and Pepper snuggle up as they pose for owner David Lindsay, from Thurso.
Kiki loves to smile, say owners Chris and Isabelle Wolfe of Aberdeen.
Nine-week-old Pixie bites off more than she can chew, reckons owner Ann-Marie Dunbar
Cavachon Millie dressed up for her fourth birthday by owner Caitlin Mackay, near Ellon.