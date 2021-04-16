Peaky Blinders and Skyfall actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

The actress Helen McCrory, known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall, has died aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis said on Twitter.

In the statement, Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

“God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory was also known for twice playing Cherie Blair in The Queen and The Special Relationship, and for her role as Draco Malfoy’s mother Narcissa in the Harry Potter films.