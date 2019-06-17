Parents banned from boozing at north-east primary school sports evening

Parents have been banned from drinking wine at a north-east school’s sports evening.

Udny Green Primary School Parent Council holds an annual social event at the school where children play their parents at sports including rounders, football and netball.

There will be a barbecue at the June 21 event, and organisers wanted to sell beer, wine and cider to raise cash for school funds.

At a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s central licensing board in Inverurie, parent council member Kelly Crighton asked for permission for an alcohol licence to be granted, but was turned down.

She told the board: “This is a community event aimed at families, teachers and people with connections to the school.

“The event has been running since 2008 and there have been no previous issues.

“The main focus of the evening is the games – adults v children – and there are trophies.”

Mrs Crighton said it was a good way for children to round off the academic year and for families of new starters to meet parents of other children.

She added: “Udny Green is a small, rural school with only 48 children so, to help children enjoy extras, the event is a main part of our fundraising.

“In the last three years we have raised £9,000 which has allowed us to install new play equipment and new stocks of books for the library.

“We’ve managed to give the children football coaching and first-aid training for the whole school.

“We’ve also funded trips to TechFest, Christmas cinema trips, summer term trips.”

She said the event typically raises £800 profit – and 40% comes from the bar, which opens from 6-9.30pm.

“We feel the provision of a limited bar facility adds to the event and definitely adds to the potential for fundraising,” added Mrs Crighton.

Aberdeenshire Council introduced a policy last November that presumes alcohol sales and consumption should not be allowed on council property, including schools, at events primarily aimed at children.

Mrs Crighton argued the event was not primarily aimed at children, but councillors disagreed.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said: “What we’ve heard is the event has children there with adults participating in activities together and that the focus of the event is purely for the benefit of children in regards to fundraising.”