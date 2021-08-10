News Over 1,000 people have tested positive for Covid across Scotland in the last 24 hours By Lauren Robertson 10/08/2021, 2:50 pm Over 1,000 people have tested positive in Scotland in the past 24 hours. Today’s figures released by the Scottish Government showed that over 1,000 people across the country have tested positive in the last 24 hours. The number of people who tested positive across all health boards is 1,032. This is an increase of 181 compared to yesterday’s 851. Despite this rise, the number of people in hospital with the virus continue to fall, with 352 people. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe