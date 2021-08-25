Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

Our Ladies: Big-screen adaptation of Aberdeen lecturer’s feelgood novel to hit cinemas on Friday

By Craig Munro
25/08/2021, 12:23 pm Updated: 25/08/2021, 12:30 pm
The main cast of Our Ladies.
The main cast of Our Ladies.

The chaotic exploits of five Catholic choirgirls will hit the big screen this Friday, with the Aberdeen University lecturer who wrote the original novel saying he feels “very lucky” to have his work adapted.

Our Ladies follows a group of teenage friends from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School in Fort William, who travel to Edinburgh for a choir competition in 1996 and take the opportunity to try out experiences they would not get away with in their hometown.

The movie has already received rave reviews from critics, earning a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after it premiered at the London Film Festival in 2019.

However, like many films around the world it had its release date last year pushed back repeatedly due to the pandemic, and it will land in cinemas at long last on August 27.

The resulting wait has been an anxious one for Alan Warner, the man who wrote the 1998 novel The Sopranos from which the film is adapted.

Mr Warner, who became a creative writing professor at the university two years ago, said: “Credit needs to go to the film’s Scottish director, Michael Caton-Jones – who has made so many fine movies.

“Michael stuck to his plan of what he wanted to do, and with producer Laura Viederman, they finally made it happen.

“Alan Sharp, the great Scottish novelist and screenplay writer, worked on an early version of the adaptation – I wish he was still with us.”

The film’s Scottish credentials include a cast of young rising stars, including Aberdeen-born Abigail Lawrie and Marli Siu, who grew up in Forres.

Author to draw on experience for course

This is not the first time Mr Warner has watched his work being adapted.

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, which was also based on The Sopranos, won playwright Lee Hall the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2017.

But the creation of a movie script has been a new experience, and Mr Warner is planning to draw on it when he teaches the course The Art of the Screenplay in the second half of this semester.

Mr Warner said: “It’s taken a while to get used to hearing the new title but the change was necessary to avoid confusion with TV series The Sopranos – not something I had to worry about when writing it 20 years ago.”

Oban-born novelist Alan Warner. Picture from Aberdeen University

Professor Chris Collins, who heads the school of language, literature, music and visual culture at Aberdeen University, said: “I picked up Alan’s book The Sopranos in a bookshop long before either of us joined the University.

“I was completely transfixed by the totally immersive way in which it inhabits the world of these young women.

“I read it in a day, living their desires, their fears, their friendships and their quarrels, and laughing out loud many times over.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the big screen version at long last – it will be like reencountering old friends.”

Mr Warner added: “These have been difficult times, so I hope this wee story of seizing a single day brings a smile.”