Yvie Burnett: The magic of our coastlines

This week, as Your Life celebrates the wonderful coastlines of Scotland, it has brought back to me so many fond memories.
As a child, I mainly remember holidays in Perth, but I think my first holiday was to a caravan in Nairn. Sitting on the beach for hours playing with a spade and pail was how we spent the days, and I think we even got sunburned.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe